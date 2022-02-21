Skip to main content

Ray Allen More Loyal To Miami Heat Over Boston Celtics?

Internet buzzes after Ray Allen shakes hands with LeBron James instead of Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett

Ray Allen won NBA titles with the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics. 

He may have given his allegiance to the Heat during Sunday's Top 75 players at NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland. When Allen joined the rest of the players, he sidestepped Celtics teammates Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett before fist-bumping with LeBron James, who all teamed with to win a championship in Miami. 

There's no secret about Allen having beef with Garnett and Pierce. After Allen helped the Celtics win a title in 2008, he joined the Heat for the 2012-13 season. The Heat defeated the Celtics the previous year in the playoffs. 

Garnett, Pierce and Rajon Rondo all felt Allen's departure was disrespectful. All parties claim to have not spoken in year. 

"We don’t talk, sadly," Allen said in an interview with NBA.com last year. "I remember after we won in 2008, something that Kevin said, that we’re going to be brothers for life, that this is going to keep us bonded." 

The Internet had its fun with Garnett's reaction to the snub by Allen. 

