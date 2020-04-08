Quarantine has even former Heat guard Ray Allen altering his routine

During his playing career, it was all about sticking to the routine for former Miami Heat guard Ray Allen.

He shot from the same exact spots before each game. His socks had to be just right. He had to make a certain amount of shots after each practice.

And let's not forget about the hair. The requirement was completely shaven. At all times. Sometimes, he would break out the razor twice a day.

Which makes it even more remarkable what Allen is doing during the coronavirus quarantine. On Tuesday, he posted a photo of himself on Instagram. It showed Allen with his head partially covered with hair. It was a look most had not seen since he was playing for the Milwaukee Bucks and not too far removed from his days of playing the role of Jesus Shuttlesworth in the movie "He Got Game."

In the post, Allen even made a reference to George Jefferson, a 1970s sitcom character known for his balding appearance.

"I wasn't gonna post this but two tears in a bucket! This is where I'm at with it," Allen wrote. "Lol So I'm gonna ride #myJefferson out until the "Rona" kicks rocks!"

Allen encouraged other balding athletes, including former teammate LeBron James, to join him. It has been yet another way for players and ex-players to remain active during the shutdown.

"Fish don't fry in the kitchen, beans don't burn on the grill, took a whole lotta tryin, just to get up that hill, now we're up in the big leagues, getting our turn at bat, as long as we live, it's you and me baby, there ain't nothing wrong with that," Allen wrote, referencing The Jeffersons' theme song. "I nominate all my bald or going bald brothers to let it grow out, y’all know who you are! Lol."

