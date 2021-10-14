Ray Allen Makes Return to Miami Heat Practice

The Miami Heat had a familiar visitor at Wednesday's practice.

Former Heat guard Ray Allen, who is in the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame, was in attendance one day before the team is set to play the Atlanta Hawks in an preseason game.

Allen described the experience in a social media post. He was complimentary of first-year Heat assistant Caron Butler and guard Max Strus, who continues to impress as a shooter.

"This morning I had the pleasure of watching the @heat practice," Allen wrote. "Bring back on the court brought back a lot of old memories for sure. Watching these guys work gave me the itch, but now my mission is to give what I know to the younger generation. Shout out to my brother @caronbutler and the shooter extraordinaire @maxstrus as they were preparing for the upcoming season. Six days until the start of the @nba season. Who y’all got to win it all? #herewegoagain #nba75thanniversary."



Allen played with the Heat for two seasons in 2012-13 and 2013-14, winning a championship. He is most famous for hitting a desperation 3-pointer in Game 6 of the 2013 Finals against the Spurs that helped force overtime. The Heat won and then captured the title in Game 7.

Allen, who still lives in South Florida, was recently named the head basketball coach at Gulliver Prep High School.

