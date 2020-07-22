Miami Heat set to play their first scrimmage of the NBA restart

It has been more than four months since the Miami Heat played their last regular season game.

On Wednesday, the layoff comes to an end when the Heat play the Sacramento Kings at 8 p.m., in a scrimmage as part of the NBA's restart in Orlando. The league had been postponed since March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are so grateful that we are able to partake in this and do what we love to do," Spoelstra said. "As we've talked about quite a bit, there's so many around world that are not able to work or be able to have their profession look like it did before the pandemic. This is about as close as you can get to how our Association was operating before. We're all extremely grateful and just ready to get started. Our guys are really chomping at the bit to get out there and compete."

This is the closest to normalcy for the organization since pandemic. They are also finally back at full strength, with center Bam Adebayo and Kendrick Nunn returning to practice Tuesday. Both did not travel with the team to Orlando for undisclosed reasons but it is believed each tested positive for COVID-19 before departure. Derrick Jones Jr. is the only confirmed Heat player to contract the virus.

"This is the moment we've all been waiting for," Jones said. "We all wanted to get back to basketball. It's something that we all love. I'm just happy to be here, just happy to be out there with my guys and just enjoy every moment of it."

The Heat will hold two more scrimmages before the regular season resumes. Spoelstra said the exhibition portion of the restart will allow him to get a look at the entire roster.

"I actually anticipate trying to play every single guy," Spoelstra said. "I don't know if I'll be able to get to that. That probably isn't realistic. I'd like to."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich