Miami Heat at Sacramento Kings Preview

Game time: 10 p.m., ET

TV: Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: Kings +1.5

Vitals: The Heat and Kings meet for the second time in the first half of the season. Earlier this season, Sacramento recorded a one-point, 105-104, win in Miami. Last season, the teams split the season series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home floor. The Heat are 41-23 all time versus the Kings during the regular season, including 27-6 in home games and 14-17 in road games ... Forward Moe Harkless (thigh) is probable while Avery Bradley (calf), Goran Dragic (ankle), Meyers Leonard (shoulder) and Chris Silva (hip) are out ... Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and Heat center Bam Adebayo were teammates at Kentucky during the 2016-17 season, in which UK were SEC regular season and tournament champions while also making an Elite Eight appearance during the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Kendrick Nunn

C Bam Adebayo

F Kelly Olynyk

F Jimmy Butler

KINGS

G De'Aaron Fox

G Cory Joseph

C Marvin Bagley

F Buddy Hield

F Harrison Barnes

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after Wednesday's loss to the Golden State Warriors: “At the end of the day if you get a double-digit lead, you got to find a way to get stops to finish it off and we weren’t able to do it.”

