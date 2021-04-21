Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs Preview

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

TV: Bally Sun Sports

Betting line: Heat +1.5

VITALS: : The Heat and Spurs meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, as Miami has won three of the last four overall. The Heat are 21-44 all-time versus San Antonio during the regular season, including 17-16 in home games and 4- 28 in road games. ... Forward Trevor Ariza is shooting 60 percent (12-of-20) from three-point range over his last four games ... Duncan Robinson has connected on 202 three-point field goals this season, the fourth most in the NBA ... Guard Kendrick Nunn has shot at least 50 percent from the field in seven of his last 10 games, shooting 54.8 percent (63- of-115) over that span ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo is out, Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable and Jimmy Butler (ankle), Bam Adebayo (knee), Dewayne Dedmon (health and safety protocol) and Tyler Herro (foot) are questionable.

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Kendrick Nunn

C Precious Achiuwa

F Andre Iguodala

F Trevor Ariza

SPURS

G DeMar DeRozan

G Keldon Johnson

C Jakob Poeltl

F DeJounte Murray

F Derrick White

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Andre Iguodala on Kendrick Nunn's recent play: “I like that he’s ready, whenever his number is called. His career, coming from college, coming here, having rookie success and then getting into the bubble and having some hiccups with trying to get to the bubble and being the odd man out. This year, our depth, it’s not in everyone’s favor at times. And the way he’s responded every time his number is called, it’s a great thing for a guy that young, never gets discouraged and always ready to play.”

