Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Will Return to Face Former Team in February

After losing in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, the Miami Heat will open the 2021-22 season against the opponent that eliminated them in the playoffs a year ago.

The Heat start the regular season Oct. 21 against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. The game will be in Miami. Among the other highlights of the schedule is when guard Kyle Lowry returns to face the Toronto Raptors for the first time since he was acquired by the Heat last month. Lowry played 10 seasons with the Raptors, helping them win a title in 2019.

Other key dates on the schedule include:

Oct. 27 at Brooklyn Nets: The Heat get their first glimpse of the new-look Nets, who feature Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

Nov. 29 vs. Denver Nuggets: The Heat play host to the Nuggets and reigning most valuable player Nikola Jokic.

Jan. 3 at Golden State: The Heat will face the Warriors tandem of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. The duo is reunited for the first time since Thompson tore an ACL in the 2019 Finals against the Raptors.

Jan 23 vs Los Angeles Lakers: It still remains a big deal when former Heat star LeBron James returns to Miami. James led the Lakers past the Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals.

