Former Heat center Shaquille O'Neal Gets Emotional During Top 75 Ceremony

The Hall of Famer showed his appreciation for those who helped pave the way

Former Miami Heat center Shaquille O’Neal had perhaps the most emotional reaction to being named one of the NBA's Top 75 players. 

During Sunday's ceremony at the All-Star Game in Cleveland, O'Neal reflected on several people who helped him along the journey to becoming a league great. 

O'Neal, who helped lead the Heat to their first title in 2006, began listing names while speaking on the TNT broadcast. Included in the list was his stepdad, Phillip Harrison. 

“He was the guy who told me I would one day be here," said O'Neal, who is also a Hall of Famer. "I was a youth delinquent and was told I would never ever make it and he convinced me to do well in school.” 

In high school, O'Neal wanted to be the next Magic Johnson until his school convinced him to play inside because "we need you to be a big man."

 "I’m the best big man in the city," O'Neal recalled. "I see a guy by the name of [Hall of Famer]David Robinson play and I say, `Wow, I’m not that good."

O'Neal also thanked former Lakers general manager Jerry West and Hall of Fame center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. 

“Jerry West sat me down, the lights went off in the forum and he says, `Mr. O’Neal, when it's all set and done, you could be up there with all the greats, or you can be a bust."' 

Khristian Davis is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a communications major at the University of Louisville.

