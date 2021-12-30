Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    Report: Heat Sign Mario Chalmers to a 10-Day Contract
    Report: Heat Sign Mario Chalmers to a 10-Day Contract

    Mario Chalmers back on the Heat's roster
    Mario Chalmers back on the Heat's roster

    With a depleted roster, the Miami Heat have resorted to a familiar face. 

    On Thursday, the Heat reportedly signed Mario Chalmers to a 10-day contract. Shams Charania  first reported the news. 

    The Heat have been limited the last few weeks because of COVID. Their game against the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday was canceled because they didn't have enough required players.

    “It doesn’t mean that there’s not anxiety about all of this stuff. I think everybody has some kind of feeling. I know I have anxiety every time I have to go test. I feel 100 percent. You feel like you’re just leaving things up to chance. I get it. This team has great resolve. A great positive approach every single day. We’ve been getting these kind of news updates basically the past month, whether it’s injury or COVID. Guys just keep trying to find solutions."

     The Heat drafted Chalmers in the second round of the draft with No. 34 in 2008. He eventually became the starting point guard on two NBA championship teams. 

    The addition should help the Heat deal with the adversity. 

    “It’s definitely a challenge," Heat forward Duncan Robinson said. "Everybody’s going through it in some capacity. For us, we just try and wrap our minds around if we can embrace it. It can be a competitive advantage. We have a lot of depth and guys that are eager to prove themselves. We have guys that are talented. It’s an opportunity for us to make the most of those moments and for other guys to step into bigger roles and opportunities.” 

