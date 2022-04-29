Skip to main content

Philadelphia 76ers Begins Preparation For The Miami Heat

The Heat and Sixers meet for Game 1 Monday in Miami

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers has nothing but respect for the Miami Heat. 

After the Sixers defeated the Toronto Raptors and advanced to meet the Heat in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, Rivers offered his thoughts on the matchup. 

We're going to go play grown men, and we're looking forward to the challenge,'' Rivers said.

The Sixers won the first three games against the Raptors before dropping two straight. They closed it Thursday in impressive fashion with a 35-point victory behind 33 points from center Joel Embiid. 

''This series made us a better basketball team,'' Rivers said. ''We actually needed them in some ways. We are a new team and we're still growing. All the switching and all the different things they did, I thought it was really good for our team. I thought it was something good to go through.''

Both teams will be well rested for the series. The Heat have been off since Tuesday after defeating the Atlanta Hawks in five games. They won despite playing without starters Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry. 

The Heat and Sixers last met in the postseason in 2018, with Philadelphia winning 4-1 in the first round. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Heat to play the Sixers in the second round of the playoffs. CLICK HERE

Victor Oladipo comes up big for the Heat. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

USATSI_18169858_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Will Face Philadelphia 76ers In Second Round

By Shandel Richardson13 hours ago
USATSI_18158892_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Markieff Morris Fined By NBA

By Shandel Richardson16 hours ago
USATSI_18148041_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler And Victor Oladipo On The Same Page

By Landon Buford19 hours ago
USATSI_18158932_168389536_lowres
News

Jimmy Butler And The Miami Heat Fined By The NBA For Gesture

By Shandel Richardson20 hours ago
USATSI_18158918_168389536_lowres
News

Depth Has Been The Biggest Key For The Miami Heat This Season

By Shandel Richardson20 hours ago
USATSI_18158376_168389536_lowres
News

Trae Young Had No Answers For The Miami Heat’s Defense

By Jayden ArmantApr 27, 2022
vic moment
News

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Just Enjoying The Moment

By Shandel RichardsonApr 27, 2022
USATSI_18146896_168389536_lowres
News

Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds And Game 5 Prediction For Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

By Shandel RichardsonApr 26, 2022