September 22, 2021
Miami Heat Represented Well on SI.com's Top 100 Players List

Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry have made appearances on the list thus far
SI.com recently completed its annual Top 100 NBA players list. The Miami Heat had a few players receive some recognition. 

Here's the complete list and a look at where the Heat players stood after an evaluation by SI.com staff: 

No. 85: Duncan Robinson:

"Robinson’s mark from three dipped to 40.8% last season from a 44.6% mark in 2019-20, but the undrafted forward remains a key cog in Miami’s attack. Robinson is a technician as he curls into wing triples or fades into the corner. He’s becoming increasingly crafty when crowded by defenders, creating space with a single hard dribble. Robinson is a perfect complement to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo’s work inside the arc."

No. 40: Kyle Lowry: 

“Whether the 35-year-old has more like that left in his tank remains to be seen. He consistently plays hard, and led the NBA in charges taken this past year. If he can remain impactful on both ends in Miami, the Heat should be solidly in contention for the East.”

The remainder of the list will be revealed later this week.

