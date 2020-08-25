SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Miami Heat complete sweep of Indiana Pacers with a 99-87 victory in Game 4

Shandel Richardson

In years past, the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers played some ultra competitive playoffs series against each another. 

The latest addition to the rivalry hardly measured up. The Heat completed a sweep with a 99-87 victory Monday in Orlando. It was their first playoff series win since 2016. 

Miami will play either the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks or the No. 8 Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Goran Dragic led the Heat with 23 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter. 

Here are five takeaways from the series-clincher:

-The Heat bench played a huge role in the victory, outscoring the Pacers 41-3. Rookie Tyler Herro had 16 points while forward Kelly Olynyk was an early spark by scoring all 11 of his points in the first half.

-When Jimmy Butler left the game at the 6:06 mark in the first quarter because of a shoulder injury, the Heat actually started playing better. By pushing the lead to nine, it bought Butler some recovery time.

-Rookie guard Kendrick Nunn received his first playing time of the postseason. He missed the first three games of the series and the final three of the regular season. Nunn was a solid fill-in when Butler was sidelined and finished with seven points, three rebounds and two assists.

-Is there anything Bam Adebayo cannot do on the basketball court? He put together another stat-stuffing performance. He showcased all his talents, especially ball-handling. Adebayo had 14 points, 19 rebounds and six assists.

-After the Pacers played inspiring in the first quarter because of the elimination factor, the Heat took control behind their defense. It was even more impressive with Butler in the locker room.

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
eriej
eriej

I'm predicting the Bucks and I think that will be a pretty good match up. Giannis and Bam going head to head is the match up of the future.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Another Mock Draft Links Miami Heat with Alabama's Kira Lewis Jr.

The Miami Heat have plenty options with the No. 20 pick in the NBA Draft

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

VIDEO: Winning The First Quarter Is The Key For Indiana Pacers In Elimination Game Against Miami Heat

Down 3-0, Indiana Pacers coach Nate McMillan expects team to give maximum effort in Game 4 against Miami Heat.

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

VIDEO: Even With 3-0 Lead, Miami Heat Refuse To Look Past Indiana Pacers

The Miami Heat are taking a cautious approach entering Monday's Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers.

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

VIDEO: Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra Updates Status Of Jimmy Butler's Shoulder

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler played in the second half of Monday's victory against the Indiana Pacers despite missing second quarter with shoulder pain

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Tyler Herro On His Relationship With Assistant Coach Chris Quinn

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro has benefited from the teachings of assistant coach Chris Quinn

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Goran Dragic Another Threat At 3-Point Line

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic is shooting nearly 50 percent from the 3-point line in the series against the Indiana Pacers

Shandel Richardson

Jimmy Butler Leads Balanced Effort In The Miami Heat's 124-115 Victory Against The Indiana Pacers In Game 3

Four Miami Heat players score at least 20 points to help them take a 3-0 series lead against the Indiana Pacers

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

More Aggression Leads To More Production From The Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson asserted himself more in Thursday's victory against the Indiana Pacers in Game 2

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Bringing Out His Best For The Playoffs

Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler says the postseason is his time to shine

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson on "Playoff Jimmy"

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson says Jimmy Butler has taken it to another level in the postseason

Shandel Richardson