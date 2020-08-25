Miami Heat complete sweep of Indiana Pacers with a 99-87 victory in Game 4

In years past, the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers played some ultra competitive playoffs series against each another.

The latest addition to the rivalry hardly measured up. The Heat completed a sweep with a 99-87 victory Monday in Orlando. It was their first playoff series win since 2016.

Miami will play either the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks or the No. 8 Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Goran Dragic led the Heat with 23 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter.

Here are five takeaways from the series-clincher:

-The Heat bench played a huge role in the victory, outscoring the Pacers 41-3. Rookie Tyler Herro had 16 points while forward Kelly Olynyk was an early spark by scoring all 11 of his points in the first half.

-When Jimmy Butler left the game at the 6:06 mark in the first quarter because of a shoulder injury, the Heat actually started playing better. By pushing the lead to nine, it bought Butler some recovery time.

-Rookie guard Kendrick Nunn received his first playing time of the postseason. He missed the first three games of the series and the final three of the regular season. Nunn was a solid fill-in when Butler was sidelined and finished with seven points, three rebounds and two assists.

-Is there anything Bam Adebayo cannot do on the basketball court? He put together another stat-stuffing performance. He showcased all his talents, especially ball-handling. Adebayo had 14 points, 19 rebounds and six assists.

-After the Pacers played inspiring in the first quarter because of the elimination factor, the Heat took control behind their defense. It was even more impressive with Butler in the locker room.

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich