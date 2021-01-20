Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors Preview

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

TV: Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -4

Vitals: The Heat and Raptors meet for the first of three matchups in the first half of the regular season. Last season, Miami won the season series, 2-1. The HEAT is 54-35 all-time versus Toronto during the regular season, including 32-15 in home games and 22-20 in road games ... January marks as the month that Miami faces the most opponents (12) that made the playoffs last year ... Second-year forward KZ Okpala is making his third straight start ... Forward Duncan Robinson has connected on multiple three-point field goals in seven consecutive games ... Jimmy Butler and Avery Bradley did not make the trip because of COVID-19. Guard Tyler Herro (back) is questionable.

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Goran Dragic

C Bam Adebayo

F Kelly Olynyk

F KZ Okpala

RAPTORS

G Kyle Lowry

G Fred VanVleet

C Aron Baynes

F Pascal Siakam

F OG Anunoby

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: “I just know it’s unlike any other season that we’ve all been a part of. So I don’t know how it is going to play out. I think you do have to acknowledge that it is different. I think it also is important to not to make an excuse for it. You have to be able to find a way, collectively, to manage through the unknown, the uncertainty, the unpredictability."

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com