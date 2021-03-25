Miami Heat Trade For Houston Rockets' Victor Oladipo at Deadline

Miami Heat improve in the backcourt after acquiring Victor Oladipo from the Houston Rockets

After months of speculation, the Miami Heat finally made their move to acquire guard Victor Oladipo.

According the ESPN, the Heat have agreed to a trade for Oladipo from the Houston Rockets. The Athletic reported the Heat gave up Avery Bradley and Kelly Olynyk and agreed to a draft swap.

The Rockets acquired Oladipo in January as part of the James Harden trade. Oladipo averaged 21.2 points during his time in Houston. Before joining the Rockets, he was a two-time NBA All-Star with the Indiana Pacers. He was originally drafted by the Orlando Magic with the No. 2 pick in 2013. He's also played with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Oladipo's career was slowed during the 2018-19 when he sustained a season-ending ruptured quad injury. He didn't return to the lineup until more than a year later.

Bradley is in his first year with the Heat after being acquired last offseason from the Los Angeles Lakers. Olynyk was arguably in the middle of his best year in Miami after averaging 10 points and 6.1 rebounds. He started 38 of 43 games this season.

The positive for the Heat is they were able to keep most of their young talent. Several teams were attempting to package Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro in many deals. The Toronto Raptors reportedly were interested in them in exchange for All-Star guard Kyle Lowry.

