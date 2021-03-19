New Acquisition Trevor Ariza Feels Miami is a Perfect Fit

Newly-acquired Miami Heat forward Trevor Ariza has found a way to return home.

Ariza was born in Miami and said Friday it has always been his preferred destination.

“I always wanted to play for this franchise,” Ariza said at the morning shootaround media availability. “It’s just some place that I always wanted to be. Most of my family is here. It’s exciting, man.”

Here's a look at what else Ariza had to say about his plans with the Heat:

ON BEING PREPARED:

“The good thing for me is I have a lot of experience of going through NBA seasons. Obviously not playing in NBA games, or being in NBA practices, you can’t duplicate. But [trainer Stanley] Remy has definitely prepared me to be as close as I possibly can to be prepared to play an NBA game.”

ON HAVING NOT PLAYED THIS SEASON:

“It’s given me time to reset, think about a lot of things, my life, basketball, everything. I feel like it’s been refreshing. I got a chance to reset everything about my life, about everything. So it’s given me time to clear my mind, refocus, get back to actually being extremely passionate about the game.”

ON BEING READY:

“I’m extremely anxious to be on the court. I would be lying if I said I wasn’t. I’m excited. I’ve definitely prepared to be in this situation to play. But, you know, you never know until you get out there.”

ON PLAYING WITH THE HEAT:

“I just feel like is matches my style of person. Period. I work hard, extremely hard worker. What you see is what you get. I’m not going to beat around the bush about anything. I think that’s pretty much what the Heat have shown.”

