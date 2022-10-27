Skip to main content

Miami Heat Twitter Goes Crazy After Caleb Martin’s Performance Against Portland Trail Blazers

Martin has his first breakout game this season.

One of the biggest question marks for the Miami Heat was at the power forward position. 

Ever since losing P.J. Tucker to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Heat have been constantly searching for his replacement.

Caleb Martin has started at the four for Miami but hasn’t given fans much confidence this far. The question marks became even bigger after he got suspended for a questionable altercation against the Toronto Raptors.

However, Martin’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers displayed Martin’s true potential.

Martin finished the game with 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals. He shot 7 of 8 from the field, including 2 of 2 from the arc. He also had an impressive dunk at the end of the third quarter.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Heat fans gave Martin his flowers for his first impressive performance in this Miami starting lineup.

Some fans even joked about Martin becoming an MVP candidate after this game.

It was a good performance all around for the Heat, with six players scoring at least 14 points. This equal contribution from the team will suit Miami much better than having two players do all the scoring.

“This is what I call Miami Heat Basketball,” another fan said. “Caleb Martin was the MVP of this game. This is the Lowry we need, Jimmy is him, Herro heated up at the right moment, Strus is the 6MOY and Jovic needs to replace Dedmon permanently.”

The Heat return to action against the defending-champion Golden State Warriors tonight at 10 p.m.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers

USATSI_19300291_168389536_lowres
News

How To Watch The Miami Heat At Golden State Warriors, Betting Line, Etc

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19304425_168389536_lowres
News

Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Victory Against the Portland Trail Blazers

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_19177673_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Omer Yurtseven Ruled Out For Wednesday's Game Against Portland Trail Blazers

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19295038_168389536_lowres
News

Tyler Herro Says The Miami Heat Are Frustrated and Disappointed

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17135361_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Has Been in Trade Rumors for Russell Westbrook

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_19295115_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Makes An Appearance On List Of Top Players Under 25

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19272485_168389536_lowres
News

Where The Miami Heat Stand In Latest NBA Power Rankings

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17871007_168389536_lowres
News

Pat Riley Once Had To Tell Magic Johnson To Stop Training

By Shandel Richardson