Miami Heat Twitter Goes Crazy After Caleb Martin’s Performance Against Portland Trail Blazers

Martin has his first breakout game this season.

One of the biggest question marks for the Miami Heat was at the power forward position.

Ever since losing P.J. Tucker to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Heat have been constantly searching for his replacement.

Caleb Martin has started at the four for Miami but hasn’t given fans much confidence this far. The question marks became even bigger after he got suspended for a questionable altercation against the Toronto Raptors.

However, Martin’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers displayed Martin’s true potential.

Martin finished the game with 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals. He shot 7 of 8 from the field, including 2 of 2 from the arc. He also had an impressive dunk at the end of the third quarter.

Heat fans gave Martin his flowers for his first impressive performance in this Miami starting lineup.

Some fans even joked about Martin becoming an MVP candidate after this game.

It was a good performance all around for the Heat, with six players scoring at least 14 points. This equal contribution from the team will suit Miami much better than having two players do all the scoring.

“This is what I call Miami Heat Basketball,” another fan said. “Caleb Martin was the MVP of this game. This is the Lowry we need, Jimmy is him, Herro heated up at the right moment, Strus is the 6MOY and Jovic needs to replace Dedmon permanently.”

The Heat return to action against the defending-champion Golden State Warriors tonight at 10 p.m.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.