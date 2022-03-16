Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Has Picked It Up Since All-Star break

In 11 games since the All-Star break, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has played the best basketball of his career.

He's averaged 25.4 points while shooting 50.8 percent, including 46.8 percent from the 3-point line.

“I’m really comfortable," Herro said. "My teammates and coaches trust me with the ball. They trust me to make plays. I’m coachable playing on or off the ball. Whatever the team needs”.

On Tuesday, Herro led the Heat to a 105-98 victory over the Detroit Pistons by scoring a game high 29 points.

“The second quarter, I have some time where it’s just my unit on the court," Herro said. "I’m able to make plays and the ball’s in my hands a lot.”

Herro, who is in his third year out of Kentucky, is the overwhelming favorite to win the league's Sixth Man of the Year award.

“Tyler can do that at all three levels and he did that in the final stretch," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after the Detroit win. "He got a layup. He got a pull-up jumper. He got a three. That’s what makes him really unique and special. It’s a lot of different factors. A lot of times if you can get to spots — the defense, if they’re out of position, will foul. His skill level is putting him in those positions more.”

