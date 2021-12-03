Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Miami Heat's Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo Rank High on Young Duo List
    Publish date:

    Miami Heat's Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo Rank High on Young Duo List

    According to Bleacher Report, Herro and Adebayo are the second-best under 25 duo
    Author:

    According to Bleacher Report, Herro and Adebayo are the second-best under 25 duo

    The Miami Heat are considered one of the NBA's oldest teams but they have one of the top youngest duos.

    According to Bleacher Report, guard Tyler Herro and center Bam Adebayo are the No. 2 under 25 tandem in the league. They only trail Atlanta's combo of All-Star guard Trae Young and forward John Collins. 

    Herro is the Heat's second-leading scorer and is the leading candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year award. 

    "His capacity to knock down difficult looks is genuine and offsets ebbing volume around the hoop," Bleacher Report's Dan Favale wrote. "He's hitting more than 51 percent of his mid-range jumpers and 37 percent of his pull-up triples—a top-five mark among everyone averaging at least four off-the-dribble treys per game. Now feels like a good time to note he's still just 21."

    Adebayo, who made the All-Star game in 2020, was in the middle of another solid season before it was interrupted because of upcoming thumb surgery. He is expected to miss six weeks. 

    Read More

    "Adebayo's stardom is more entrenched," Favale wrote. "The 24-year-old now pairs his intuitive interior game with an operable touch from mid-range and remains an otherworldly playmaker. His assists are down, but he still passes guys open from a standstill and while on the move."

    The full rankings can be found here

    The Heat return to action Friday at the Indiana Pacers.

    TWITTER: @ShandelRich

    Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

    Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

    For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

    USATSI_17144246_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo Rank High on Young Duo List

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_17275985_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat No Longer Holder of Embarrassing NBA Record

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17268992_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers Preview

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17268991_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Needs to Play a Bigger Role During Short-Handed Stretch

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17257643_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson A Victim of His Success

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17218775_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Dealing With Adversity for First Time in NBA Career

    Dec 2, 2021
    USATSI_17269414_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat Refuse to Make Excuses After Latest Loss

    Dec 2, 2021
    USATSI_17223980_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra Comments on the Bam Adebayo Injury

    Dec 1, 2021