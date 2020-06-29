Miami Heat's Tyler Herro garnering attention for his style

It began the moment Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was drafted last June.

He was asked by ESPN's Maria Taylor about the flamboyant suit he chose to wear for the event.

"It speaks for itself," Herro said. "Look at it. Best drip here."

Since, Herro has been one of the NBA's top fashion icons. He recently named the league's best-dressed rookie by leaguefits, an Instagram page devoted to players' attire off the court.

It seems Herro draws attention with everything he wears. He caused a stir last month just by posting a photo of him donning a Miami Hurricanes sweatshirt on social media. Before that, he was making waves after debuting his new braided hairdo.

Herro has always been fond of fashion. He's said in the past he has looked up to players like LeBron James, who is among the league's best-dressed off the court.

The Heat can only hope Herro has a career like the last player whose GQ look on the sidelines matched his appearance on the court. Guard Dwyane Wade was also a fashion icon before retiring last season. Wade was so committed to style he eventually began hosting his annual RunWade event, a fashion show for teammates.

Herro is on pace to pick up where Wade left off. With the NBA season set to restart next month in Orlando, Herro is averaging 12.9 points, four rebounds and 1.9 assists. He will likely earn a spot on the All-Rookie Team and is expected to be a key contributor when the playoffs begin, just as Wade was in his first season.

