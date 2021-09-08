Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Had Goal of Adding 10 Pounds of Muscle in Offseason

Latest social media picture shows Herro bulked up during the summer

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro recently used social media to show dedicated he's been to improving in the offseason.

He posted a photo of his new, bulked up physique during a recent workout. Herro has been working out two to three times a day since the season ended.

"Long way down from the heights I'm chasing," Herro posted on Instagram.

Tyler Herro during a recent workout showing off his buffed physique

The Heat challenged Herro to add 10 pounds of muscle in the offseason. From the looks of his recent photos, he's accomplished the goal. It should better equip him to handle to rigors of the NBA season.

Last year Herro took some criticism in his second season despite improve in just about every statistical category from his rookie year.

He dealt with a lingering shoulder issue and ankle problems most of last season but has shown signs of a full recovery in the offseason. That was evident after a solid showing during the Olympic workouts in July in Las Vegas.

The Heat are counting on Herro to become a consistent contributor, serving as the complement to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. The Heat, who acquired Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris and P.J. Tucker during free agency, are widely considered among the top teams in the Eastern Conference to contend with the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks eliminated the Heat in the first round of last year's playoffs.

