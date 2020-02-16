Continuing defensive improvement is goal for Heat rookie Tyler Herro the remainder of season

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro realized early in the process he was ready to play in the NBA.

He made an immediate impression last July when playing in pickup games with teammates, mostly on the offensive end.

"I would say probably over the summer when I was working out in Miami with my teammates, just being able to compete with them every day and get better," Herro said when he felt he belonged. "I could feel myself getting better. I still continue to feel myself getting better. My teammates continue to push me every day. The transition was pretty easy. I've always felt comfortable. I'm a basketball player. This comes natural. I wasn't surprised. I've been ready for this."

While Herro was a quick study on offense, he's still working on becoming a better defender. That was the knock against him when he entered the draft last year after one season at Kentucky. The 6-foot-5 Herro has made strides after the early shortcomings. He's handled his own against some of the league's top guards.

He said the toughest challenge has been when asked to defend at the point, calling Boston Celtics All-Star Kemba Walker his most difficult assignment thus far.

"Guarding Kemba was hard," Herro said. "He's small and crafty. I started at the point, so I had to guard him. I did a pretty good job on him. Early [in the season], I was having more defensive struggles than now.

More importantly, Herro is looking forward to returning to the court. He missed the past five games because of a foot injury and did not participate in the Rising Stars Challenge during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago. He is expected out of a walking boot sometime this week.