InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro exceeded all expectations in rookie season

Shandel Richardson

When Tyler Herro was drafted by the Miami Heat last summer, it was met by a few boos and surprised faces from fans gathered at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Almost a year later, Herro has silenced the doubters after putting together one of the best rookie seasons in the 2019 NBA draft class. Herro played well enough to earn a significant jump in Bleacher Report's recent re-draft. Herro, who was chosen at No. 13, moved up to being taken by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the fifth pick.

"It took him just four games to record a 29-point outburst, and he'd go on nine total 20-point outings," wrote Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley. "That may not sound like a huge number, but remember, he was playing a prominent role for a Miami Heat team jostling for prime real estate in the Eastern Conference standings, not posting empty-calorie numbers on a cellar-dweller."

Herro was averaging 12.9 points, four rebounds and 1.9 assists before the league suspended play March 11 due to the coronavirus situation. He made six starts and felt he was in contention for the Rookie of the Year until sustaining an ankle injury in February that caused him to miss 15 games.

Still, Herro made a strong impact on a team that was in the upper half of the Eastern Conference before play was halted. It marked the third straight time the Heat made solid choices with a lottery pick. In 2015, they drafted Justise Winslow and selected center Bam Adebayo two years later. Winslow was traded to Memphis three months ago while Adebayo has blossomed into one of the league's top young stars, earning his first All-Star Game berth this season.

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate is here to stay

Even with ESPN's "The Last Dance" ending, the LeBron James and Michael Jordan conversations will continue

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler gives inside look at his quarantine workouts

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler is one of three players not in South Florida for team workouts

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat executive Shane Battier explains his analytics background

Shane Battier credits Daryl Morey and Sam Hinkie for his knowledge in analytics

Shandel Richardson

Glen Rice reflects on the Miami Heat's first playoff series against the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls

The Miami Heat were swept by Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls in the first round of the 1992 NBA playoffs

Shandel Richardson

by

Cano76

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson adjusting to new workout circumstances

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson was among 12 players at the practice facility Wednesday

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Jae Crowder returns to court while expressing patience

Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder and Udonis Haslem worked out together this week at AmericanAirlines Arena

Shandel Richardson

Upon further review, Kawhi Leonard ahead of Dwyane Wade also a questionable call

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard finished one spot ahead of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade in ESPN's Top 74 players rankings

Shandel Richardson

Did Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh's individual legacies take a hit when they teamed with LeBron James?

Some have forgotten Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh were NBA All-Stars before joining LeBron James in 2010

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem among the first to report for voluntary workouts

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem sets tone by participating in workouts the first day the team returned to practice facility

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning checks in at No. 63 on ESPN's top players list

Miami Heat center Alonzo Mourning was a seven-time NBA All-Star and won a championship

Shandel Richardson