Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Opinion: Absences Should Give Miami Heat's Tyler Herro More Time to Shine
    Publish date:

    Opinion: Absences Should Give Miami Heat's Tyler Herro More Time to Shine

    Tyler Herro could see an increase in production during the Miami Heat's shorthanded stretch
    Author:

    Tyler Herro could see an increase in production during the Miami Heat's shorthanded stretch

    If I were a betting man, I’d be paying close attention to Friday's matchup between the Miami Heat and the Houston Rockets. That’s because Tyler Herro should have another big night.

    In his last three games he has averaged 21 points, five assists and four rebounds.

    These stats don’t come along with losses, either. The Heat, who are on a four-game winning streak, have been playing some of their best basketball. 

    “I’m just continuing to get better," Herro said. “Just continuing to attack and putting myself in position to get fouls. Ultimately, just trying to attack and make plays.”

    Read More

    His improved playmaking ability is also something that coach Erik Spoelstra has been especially excited about.

    “That’s what great players do," Spoelstra said. "He has a great knack for scoring. He works at it all the time. He’s really developing other parts of his game. It all comes down to impacting winning, which he’s doing at a high level”.

    The Heat have the challenge of facing a healthy Rockets roster. Herro remains as one of the few standing on this Heat’s roster as the last available starter, with Duncan Robinson being placed on the COVID health protocol list.

    There is a possibility that the Heat may see the return of both Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler, which should take a large burden off of the shoulders off Herro. 

    Nonetheless, it could be a big night for the young superstar.

    Corey Holmes is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He can be reached at coreyrholmes4@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @coreyholmes4

    USATSI_17407798_168389536_lowres (1)
    News

    Absences Should Give Miami Heat's Tyler Herro More Time to Shine

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17420936_168389536_lowres (1)
    News

    Miami Heat Coping With Depleted Roster

    1 hour ago
    News

    Report: Heat Sign Mario Chalmers to a 10-Day Contract

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17420941_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Evolving as a Playmaker

    Dec 30, 2021
    USATSI_17397819_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat 2021-22 Schedule

    Dec 29, 2021
    USATSI_17420713_168389536_lowres (1)
    News

    Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson No Longer Hearing the Doubts

    Dec 29, 2021
    USATSI_17397819_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's Game Against San Antonio Spurs Canceled Because of Protocols

    Dec 29, 2021
    USATSI_17420405_168389536_lowres
    News

    Heat's Erik Spoelstra Expresses Support for Typhoon Victims in The Philippines

    Dec 29, 2021