Absences Should Give Miami Heat's Tyler Herro More Time to Shine

If I were a betting man, I’d be paying close attention to Friday's matchup between the Miami Heat and the Houston Rockets. That’s because Tyler Herro should have another big night.

In his last three games he has averaged 21 points, five assists and four rebounds.

These stats don’t come along with losses, either. The Heat, who are on a four-game winning streak, have been playing some of their best basketball.

“I’m just continuing to get better," Herro said. “Just continuing to attack and putting myself in position to get fouls. Ultimately, just trying to attack and make plays.”

His improved playmaking ability is also something that coach Erik Spoelstra has been especially excited about.

“That’s what great players do," Spoelstra said. "He has a great knack for scoring. He works at it all the time. He’s really developing other parts of his game. It all comes down to impacting winning, which he’s doing at a high level”.

The Heat have the challenge of facing a healthy Rockets roster. Herro remains as one of the few standing on this Heat’s roster as the last available starter, with Duncan Robinson being placed on the COVID health protocol list.

There is a possibility that the Heat may see the return of both Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler, which should take a large burden off of the shoulders off Herro.

Nonetheless, it could be a big night for the young superstar.

Corey Holmes is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He can be reached at coreyrholmes4@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @coreyholmes4