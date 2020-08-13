Career Game Should Boost Tyler Herro's Confidence Entering The Playoffs

While the NBA season was suspended for four months, Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro had to find a way to pass the time.

He found it in studying the game. Extra film sessions have done wonders for Herro, who is coming off a career-high 30-point effort in Wednesday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"During the time when we got to get back in the gym, I was really working on ball-handling and getting into the lane and finishing," Herro said. "I think just being off for so long, I got to sit back and watch the game from a different perspective and really just learn as much as I can."

Herro, who was known as a shooter when he entered the league, has improved his ball-handling and ability to score at the rim. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the staff, mainly assistant Chris Quinn, began working on it shortly after Herro was drafted.

"That process even started last summer by Coach Quinn spending countless, endless hours putting the ball on the floor," Spoelstra said. "Different finishes with both hands. What Tyler had already was a feel for getting the ball in the basket and the unique creativity that he has."

The lengthy season has also given Herro more time to learn from more experienced players such as Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic.

"It's been a very long rookie season, almost a year," Herro said. "I can get to learn so much. My teammates and coaches just continue to put more trust in me. They continue to teach me. I always mention how good our vets are. Every day, it's a different vet helping me. I'just grateful to have guys like Jimmy, Goran."

