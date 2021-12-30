Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Evolving as a Playmaker

The presence of Kyle Lowry has played a role in Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro becoming a better playmaker.

The two have worked together, with hopes of making Herro a more rounded player. When Herro entered the league in 2019, he was considered mostly a shooter.

“I think I’ve obviously learned from Kyle since the first day he’s been here," Herro said. "I’ve been able to learn from him and continue to learn from him. I think that’s just my game. I’m able to score, but I’m also able to make plays for other.”

While most have harped on Herro's scoring, he is averaging a career-high 3.9 assists this season. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he's noticed the improvement in Herro as a facilitator.

“It’s gotten 10-times better on making the right reads," Spoelstra said. "That’s the problem with this league, everyone just wants scoring. I love the playmaking that Tyler made the other night. The problem with that is he only scored two points. People are judging a lot of different things based on that final stat column. He had 12-13 potential assists the other night. He’s just continuing to make the right plays depending on the coverage and context of the game. That’s what great players do. He has a great knack for scoring. He works at it all the time. He’s really developing other parts of his game. It all comes down to impacting winning, which he’s doing at a high level.”

