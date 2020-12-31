News
Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Comfortable at Both Guard Spots

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro refuses to label himself as a point or shooting guard
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro wants to avoid labels.

He isn't a point guard. He isn't a shooting guard.

He is a basketball player who is willing to do whatever coach Erik Spoelstra suggests to make the team better.

"Whatever coach says is what's going on," Herro said. "Honestly, I don't really tell the difference whether I'm on the ball or off teh ball because I think it is positionless. I think I just got my rhythm back. I honestly don't think it has anything to do with point guard or shooting guard."

Herro played mostly off the ball in Wednesday's victory against the Milwaukee Bucks. He finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Herro can flourish in both roles, as a scorer and facilitator. This season, the Heat decided to play Herro more at point guard. The idea behind it was providing more rest for veteran Goran Dragic so he is fresh for the postseason.

"Tyler can be more like who he can be in his strengths when he's receiving passes and generating offense in that way rather than always having to set up as a point guard," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He was very assertive but he also read the defense better."

The Heat (2-2) return to the court Friday when the play host to Luke Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

