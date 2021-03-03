Miami Heat's Precious Achiuwa and Tyler Herro Among Rising Stars Selection

The Miami Heat will have participants at NBA All-Star Weekend, after all.

Well, sort of.

On Wednesday, guard Tyler Herro and forward Precious Achiuwa were chosen as participants for the Rising Stars Challenge. The game will not be played because of COVID-19 concerns but both were among the 20 selections. When played, the game is a showcase of the league's top rookie and second-year players.

Herro, who is in his second year, is second on the team with 16.4 points a game. He is also averaging 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists. It marks the second time Herro will his chance to play in the game. Last year he was chosen but unable to suit up because of an injury.

Achiuwa, a rookie who was chosen with the No. 20 pick in last year's draft, has made an instant impact. He is averaging six points and four rebounds in 13.9 minutes a game. He has drawn early comparisons to rising Heat star Bam Adebayo.

New Orleans Pelicans forward and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant headline the roster, which features a World and U.S. Team. Others chosen were Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton, Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter, San Antonio Spurs guard Keldon Johnson, Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., and Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman.

