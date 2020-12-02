Becoming a Better Ball-Handler Among the Priorities for Miami Heat's Tyler Herro

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has already shown the rest of the league he can shoot the basketball.

The next step is proving he can become a facilitator. Herro said improving his ball-handling skills are among the priorities entering his second NBA season.

“Just perfecting everything, trying to continue to be sharp as possible, be as efficient as possible,” Herro said. “I’m really working on getting my handles tighter, being able to be that primary ball-handler."

Last year Herro was among the league’s top rookies. He was the Heat’s fifth-leading scorer with 13.5 points a game, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He became the youngest player to start in the NBA Finals and also was the only Heat player to score double-figures in every postseason game.

Herro said he doesn't care if he starts or comes off the bench. He prefers to just accept whatever the coaching staff wants. Herro, who may see more minutes at point guard, could potentially replace Duncan Robinson in the starting lineup.

“I think everybody’s goal is to start or try to impact winning much as possible,” Herro said. “I’m willing to do whatever the team needs me to do. I came off the bench last year and it worked out. I’m willing to do what ever coach wants me to do.”

Herro is arguably the team’s second-most popular player behind forward Jimmy Butler. After scoring 37 points against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, his jersey was the best-selling in the league. He said he is ready to handle the raised expectations.

“Other people make expectations for me but I feel like I have my own expectations,” Herro said. “Everybody can expect what they want but at the end of the day, I have my own goals and expectations.”

