Rap Song Just Adds to the Growing Appeal of Miami Heat's Tyler Herro

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro needed just one season to reach professional athlete royalty status. 

On Thursday, rapper Jack Harlow released his latest single. It was titled "Tyler Herro." The first-year Heat sensation makes an appearance in the video. 

Among the lyrics are: 

My dogs like to play Madden and 2K
But one they don’t do is play about me
My homeboy Tyler he play in South Beach
He told me this Summer he gon’ fix my jumper
I told Boi-1da that we might got a thumper
I been tryna pop, now I’m on like Shumpert

Many athletes, particularly NBA players, say being mentioned in a rap song is considered a badge of honor. Heat legend Dwyane Wade once told me his first appearance on a track meant, "I made it." Former Heat center Alonzo Mourning has been referenced on dozens of song. 

Herro has reached the level faster than his counterparts. Not many can say their name appears in the title. In 2015, rapper La4ss released "Jayson Tatum," but it was mostly because they both grew up in St. Louis. 

Herro is among the league's fastest rising players in popularity. Even though forward Jimmy Butler is the team's superstar and center Bam Adebayo is the second All-Star, Herro is arguably the biggest fan favorite. 

After his 30-point performance against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals last month, his jersey was the best-selling in the league. His appeal is only expected to rise as his play improves. 

