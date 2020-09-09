SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Miami Heat Rookie Tyler Herro Has Made Great Strides This Season

Shandel Richardson

When the Miami Heat drafted Tyler Herro last June, there were a few boos from fans gathered at the arena. 

Actually, there were a lot. 

The Heat fans were hung up on drafting a player with a bigger name. Herro was a relative unknown after playing just one season at Kentucky. A year later, he is among the Heat's most popular and talented players. Herro had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists against the Milwaukee Bucks in the series-clinching victory in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

After overcoming a midseason foot injury that caused him to miss 15 games, he is averaging 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists and shooting 40 percent from the 3-point line. He has easily been the most impressive rookie of the playoffs after some felt he didn't belong. 

Here's a look at what teammates have said about Herro's growth this season: 

Forward Jimmy Butler: "He's a professional. He's going to be in this league for a very long time. He's just so comfortable, so confident. He plays with a swag that you would he is going on 31 like me. We love him for that. We want him to stay the same exact way moving into the Eastern Conference finals."

Forward Duncan Robinson: "His confidence is special for sure. I think everybody's seen that pretty much right from the start. I think the area's he's really grown a lot is his feel. The game is definitely really starting to slow down for him it seems ... He's grown so much throughout the year. The best is yet to come with him."

Forward Jae Crowder: "I just think that it comes from the work he puts in. All those shots you see him take late, as a unit, we're OK with him taking it because we know he puts in the work. I could see if he was a young guy, he didn't come in and he wants to take the big shot. That's a different story. He's the total opposite."

Coach Erik Spoelstra: "Tyler is a much different player now, significantly than he was coming in training back back in October. He works at it. He's humble. He continues to improve so it's just not about his confidence but it's about trying to get better and more reliable." 

Forward Andre Iguodala: "If he has a mistake particularly with a part of his game, he'll actually work on that. We see him with these left-handed passes across the court or a right-hand pass under the basket and that's something he's worked on ... I just see a guy that wants to be great and will work at it." 

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

YouTube: You can subscribe at: https://www.youtube.com/c/ShandelRichardson2876/featured

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Eriedj
Eriedj

I am happy he is doing well on a good team. Great position to be in as a Rookie.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Tyler Herro On Making The Conference Finals

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro played a key role in the team defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler: "We Want A Championship"

Advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals has the Miami Heat thinking NBA title

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat Back In Conference Finals After Defeating Milwaukee Bucks 103-94 in Game 5

Miami Heat advance to Eastern Conference finals after defeating the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Milwaukee Bucks Mike Budenholzer On The Challenges Of Playing Without Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) is a game-time decision for Game 5 against the Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat Searching For Plan To Slow Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton In Game 5

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton has upped his game in the Eastern Conference semifinals

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Turning To Their Veterans For Game 5 Against The Milwaukee Bucks

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra hoping Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic can help inexperienced players the remainder of series

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Jae Crowder on Tyler Herro's Clutch Shooting

Despite being a rookie, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro never shies from the big moment

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Closing Series In Game 5 Was A Priority for the Miami Heat

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the team wanted to get series over against Milwaukee Bucks soon as possible

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Momentum-Changing Second Quarter Lifts Miami Heat Past Milwaukee Bucks

After falling behind early, the Miami Heat outscored the Milwaukee Bucks 33-18 in second quarter

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Hope To Regain Sense Of Urgency In Game 5 Against The Milwaukee Bucks

Miami Heat admit to getting too comfortable because of 3-0 lead

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson