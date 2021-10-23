    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Shaquille O'Neal Puts Tyler Herro in the Same Category As Other Young NBA stars

    Shaquille O'Neal Puts Tyler Herro in the Same Category As Other Young NBA stars

    Shaquille O'Neal says Tyler Herro is on par with Ja Morant, Trae Young and Luka Doncic
    Author:
    Publish date:

    A few weeks ago, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro caused a stir when he said he belonged in the same discussion as other top young NBA superstars. 

    On Thursday, at least one Hall of Famer said he agreed with Herro. Speaking on TNT broadcast, former Heat center Shaquille O'Neal said Herro is on the same level as Luke Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) and Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies. 

    When the subject of Herro surfaced on the show, co-host Charles Barkley said, "I like Tyler Herro but he's not on the level as those other guys."

    That's when O'Neal interrupted. 

    "I think he is, Chuck," O'Neal said "I'm with you Tyler. Don't worry about Chuck. He don't know what he talking about."

    After leading the Heat in scoring in preseason, Herro had a game-high 27 points in the season-opening victory against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. The always confident Herro recently said on a podcast that he belongs among the young elite players. 

    "I feel like I'm in the same conversion as those guys," Herro said. "The young guys coming up in the league who can be All-Stars, superstars one day—Luka, Trae, Ja—those guys like that, I feel like my name should be in that category, too.

    "I put the work in, and I'm just continuing to get better every single day. I've got a lot of goals in mind to be an All-Star one day and continue to chase my dream, so I'm really excited to see where I can go."

    TWITTER: @ShandelRich

    Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

    Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

    For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

    USATSI_16682854_168389536_lowres
    News

    Shaquille O'Neal Puts Tyler Herro in the Same Category As Other Young NBA stars

    24 seconds ago
    USATSI_16968966_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Making Things Simpler For Teammates

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16999284_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's P.J. Tucker Feeling Right at Home in New Surroundings

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16999487_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Growing More Comfortable Playing Off the Bench

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17000325_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat Make Statement With Blowout Victory Against Milwaukee in Opener

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16953480_168389536_lowres
    News

    Is it Finally Time for Erik Spoelstra Wins Coach of the Year?

    Oct 21, 2021
    USATSI_16987846_168389536_lowres
    News

    Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat Preview

    Oct 20, 2021
    USATSI_16910276_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's P.J. Tucker Moves on From Tenure With the Milwaukee Bucks

    Oct 20, 2021