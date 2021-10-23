Shaquille O'Neal Puts Tyler Herro in the Same Category As Other Young NBA stars

A few weeks ago, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro caused a stir when he said he belonged in the same discussion as other top young NBA superstars.

On Thursday, at least one Hall of Famer said he agreed with Herro. Speaking on TNT broadcast, former Heat center Shaquille O'Neal said Herro is on the same level as Luke Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) and Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies.

When the subject of Herro surfaced on the show, co-host Charles Barkley said, "I like Tyler Herro but he's not on the level as those other guys."

That's when O'Neal interrupted.

"I think he is, Chuck," O'Neal said "I'm with you Tyler. Don't worry about Chuck. He don't know what he talking about."

After leading the Heat in scoring in preseason, Herro had a game-high 27 points in the season-opening victory against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. The always confident Herro recently said on a podcast that he belongs among the young elite players.

"I feel like I'm in the same conversion as those guys," Herro said. "The young guys coming up in the league who can be All-Stars, superstars one day—Luka, Trae, Ja—those guys like that, I feel like my name should be in that category, too.

"I put the work in, and I'm just continuing to get better every single day. I've got a lot of goals in mind to be an All-Star one day and continue to chase my dream, so I'm really excited to see where I can go."

