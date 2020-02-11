Miami Heat rookie guard Tyler Herro will not play in the Rising Stars Challenge during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago because of injury.

The league announced Tuesday he will be replaced in Friday's game by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton. Herro has missed the past four games with a foot injury. There is no timetable on his return but he isn't expected to play Wednesday against the Utah Jazz.

The Heat drafted Herro with the No. 13 pick last summer. After just one season at Kentucky, he has averaged 13.1 points, four rebounds and two assists in 46 games. He was expected to join teammate Kendrick Nunn in the Rising Stars game, a matchup of first- and second-year players. The rosters are chosen by the league's assistant coaches.

Even without Herro, the Heat will be well represented during the weekend. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler will play in Sunday's All-Star Game at United Center. It is Adebayo's first appearance and fifth for Butler. In just his third season, Adebayo is averaging 16 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists and recorded three triple-doubles. Butler, who was acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers in a trade last offseason, leads the team 20.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Forward Duncan Robinson will compete in the 3-point contest while Derrick Jones Jr. is a slam dunk competition participant.

Robinson is shooting a career-best 43.7 percent from the 3-point line. His 185 makes are tied for fourth in the league. Jones, a former two-way contract player, is making his second appearance in the dunk contest.