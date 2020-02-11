InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Foot injury sidelines Heat rookie Tyler Herro for Rising Stars Challenge

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat rookie guard Tyler Herro will not play in the Rising Stars Challenge during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago because of injury.

The league announced Tuesday he will be replaced in Friday's game by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton. Herro has missed the past four games with a foot injury. There is no timetable on his return but he isn't expected to play Wednesday against the Utah Jazz.

The Heat drafted Herro with the No. 13 pick last summer. After just one season at Kentucky, he has averaged 13.1 points, four rebounds and two assists in 46 games. He was expected to join teammate Kendrick Nunn in the Rising Stars game, a matchup of first- and second-year players. The rosters are chosen by the league's assistant coaches.

Even without Herro, the Heat will be well represented during the weekend. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler will play in Sunday's All-Star Game at United Center. It is Adebayo's first appearance and fifth for Butler. In just his third season, Adebayo is averaging 16 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists and recorded three triple-doubles. Butler, who was acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers in a trade last offseason, leads the team 20.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Forward Duncan Robinson will compete in the 3-point contest while Derrick Jones Jr. is a slam dunk competition participant.

Robinson is shooting a career-best 43.7 percent from the 3-point line. His 185 makes are tied for fourth in the league. Jones, a former two-way contract player, is making his second appearance in the dunk contest. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Jimmy Butler's health or victories most important at this time?

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler returns from shoulder injury after two-game absence

Shandel Richardson

Playing with Miami Heat's young players has rejuvenated Andre Iguodala

Miami Heat end three-game losing streak with 113-101 victory against Golden State

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala could make debut Sunday against Trail Blazers

Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala is available for Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat at Golden State Warriors preview

The Miami Heat play the Golden State Warriors in the fourth of their five-game road trip before the NBA All-Star break

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler named USA Olympic finalists

Miami Heat players Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler in consideration for Olympic team

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder wastes little time becoming an impact player

Miami Heat newly-acquired forward Jae Crowder has 18 points and 11 rebounds in loss to the Portland Trail Blazers

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat at Portland Trail Blazers preview

The Miami Heat continue their five-game, West Coast road trip against the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday at Moda Center

Shandel Richardson

Heat team president Pat Riley has a two-year plan in place

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley comments for the first time on the moves made at trade deadline

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

A breakdown of the Miami Heat's moves at the trade deadline

A look at the pros and cons of the Miami Heat's trade deadline acquisitions and losses

Shandel Richardson

by

BallisLife

Miami Heat at Sacramento Kings preview

The Miami Heat face the Sacramento Kings in the second of a five-game road trip

Shandel Richardson