Too Early to Give Up on Miami Heat's Tyler Herro at Point Guard

It's been a slow adjustment at point guard for Tyler Herro but there is plenty of time for growth

Judging from last night's social media reaction from fans, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro's days at point guard are numbered.

So many are enamored with the possibilities of Herro playing off the ball, they are already calling his move to point guard an "experiment." The reality is it's way too early to say where Herro will be most effective.

Herro, who is in just his second season, made a name for himself last year as a scorer. The Heat are playing him at the point so they can get a true feel for his talents. Herro won't turn 21 until late January. There is plenty time for the Heat coaching staff to evaluate him at both positions.

Herro's is averaging 2.7 turnovers, which is one more than last season (1.6). The Heat have the luxury of bringing him along slowly because Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo handle most of the point guard duties.

“In that starting lineup, really our point guards are Jimmy and Bam," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said recently. "They do the majority of the initiating and facilitating for us, with that group. And Tyler will be able to play to his strengths off those guys.”

Herro has already said his biggest adjustment this season has been playing as a starter. He says he is comfortable at the point and his development will come with time.

The Heat are being patient and so should the fans.

