Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Struggling During Conference Finals

Critics have taken aim at Herro the past two games against the Celtics

It is no secret Tyler Herro hasn’t been himself in the Eastern Conference finals.

ESPN hoops analyst Kendrick Perkins drove home the point Friday on First Take.

“Where’s Tyler Herro?” Kendrick Perkins said. “At the beginning of the season, Tyler Herro said ‘Hey, when you mention Luka Doncic, when you mention Trae Young, you need to start mentioning my name and putting my name in the conversation.’”

Perkins thinks he needs to take advantage of the opportunity.

“No Kyle Lowry. No P.J. Tucker, probably for Game 3," Perkins said. "Guess what, the stage is set. He’s going against a guy, Jayson Tatum, that’s around your age, superstar status. And now you have a time to elevate your game and rise to the occasion.”

He also believes Herro is the most important piece of the puzzle right now.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I think Tyler Herro is the biggest key," Perkins said. "If you go back and look two years ago in the bubble, it was him, Jimmy Butler. Yeah Bam (Adebayo) had some good games throughout that series on the defensive side of things but Tyler Herro was the X-factor. And these two games, he hasn’t really put his imprint on it.”

Perkins suggested Hero gets more minutes. He's averaged 25 minutes in the series. 

“I think Erik Spolestra gotta take the handcuffs off him a little bit,” Perkins said. “He gotta let those guys ride.”

Speaking on First Take, former NBA player Amar’e Stoudemire said he was concerned about Herro's focus. 

“My question to that is, Tyler Herro, where’s his focus?” Stoudemire said. “Where’s the focus on basketball? After the bubble, he had a great run in the bubble, but ever since then it’s like ‘Hey, where’s the hero?’”

​​Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

USATSI_18305858_168389536_lowres
News

Losing P.J. Tucker Would Be A Big Blow To The Miami Heat

By Shandel Richardson59 minutes ago
jimmy on game 2
News

Jimmy Butler: `I Have To Do A Better Job Of Getting Everybody Else Involved'

By Shandel Richardson2 hours ago
spo after game 2
News

Should Duncan Robinson Be Re-Inserted into the Miami Heat’s Starting Lineup?

By Jayden Armant3 hours ago
USATSI_18306035_168389536_lowres
News

Why The Miami Heat Lost To The Boston Celtics in Game 2

By Cory Nelson5 hours ago
USATSI_18305126_168389536_lowres
News

Boston Celtics Even The Series Behind 70-Point First Half

By Shandel Richardson15 hours ago
USATSI_18291242_168389536_lowres
News

What Dwyane Wade Had To Say About Jimmy Butler's Playoff Performance

By Shandel Richardson23 hours ago
USATSI_18278560_168389536_lowres
News

Al Horford Will Play In Game 2 Against Miami Heat

By Shandel RichardsonMay 19, 2022
USATSI_18149785_168389536_lowres
News

Paul Pierce Still Confident in Boston Celtics Against Miami Heat

By Shandel RichardsonMay 19, 2022