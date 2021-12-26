Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Hitting a Groove

If you remember, Tyler Herro’s third NBA season began with a bold statement.

He said he felt he belonged in the same conversation with the league's elite superstars, including Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Ja Morant.

“I feel like I’m in the same conversation as those guys, the young guys coming up in the league who can be All-Stars, superstars one day,” Herro said. “You know, Luka, Trae, Ja. Those guys like that, I feel like my name should be in that category, too. I put the work in, and I’m just continuing to get better every single day”

Now with consecutive games with at least 25 points, and shooting a career-best of 44 percent from the field, it is evident that he is putting the work in. Is it time we give him his respect?

After yet another incredible showing from the young star in the Heat’s win against the Detroit Pistons, I’d say it’s time we at least consider it.

With just more than a minute left in the fourth quarter and the Heat trailing 110-109, It was a perfect opportunity for Tyler Herro to once again prove his worth. As the play clock wound down, Herro maneuvered his way into a shot from the right wing in front of two defenders, sinking it and giving the Heat a two-point lead.

The game was then sealed a possession later when Max Strus hit the final go-ahead three-pointer to give the Heat their 20th win of the season.

Herro and the Heat plan on keeping this momentum going this afternoon when they face the Orlando Magic at home.

Will it be another standout performance from the young stud? If the Heat would like to come out the game victorious it might have to be. They will be without yet another star as point guard Kyle Lowry has been placed on the Covid-19 list. Not to mention they will be without Center Dewayne Dedmon as well due to a knee injury.

