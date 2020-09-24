SI.com
Trust From Teammates Has Fueled Miami Heat's Tyler Herro During Postseason

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is among the most confident players in the NBA.

He trusts himself to make big plays.

After scoring 37 points against the Boston Celtics Wednesday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, he said the trust from others within the organization has led to his postseason breakout.

"Obviously, the coaches have trust in me," Herro said. "But I think, like coach said, the biggest thing is my teammates from top to bottom trusting me from the oldest guy to the youngest guy and that's big. Not all vets are like that."

Herro has scored in double-figures in every game during the playoffs. He has credited it mostly to the experienced players around him. Forward Jimmy Butler and Andre Iguodala, who is one victory from playing in his sixth straight NBA Finals, have been the biggest mentors.

"That's my guy," Butler said of Herro. "I think the world knows that. I think so highly of him. It just goes to show the type of guy he is. He's always willing to give the credit to somebody else but he's done this. He's worked at it. He's studied the film."

What has made the improvement more impressive is Herro impacting in various areas besides scoring. He's been an effective defender and facilitator throughout the postseason.

"At this point, we're past that," Spoelstra said. "He's not a rookie any more. We need his skills set. Does that mean it's going to translate into that kind of point production every night? No, it doesn't. We're not necessarily built like that. It's different guys and contributions from a lot of different guys."

