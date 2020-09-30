Even With Diminished Roles, Andre Iguodala and Udonis Haslem Still Provide Valuable NBA Finals Experience

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are no doubt the Miami Heat's two most important players entering the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

There are, however, two more who will have an impact just as vital. Veterans Andre Iguodala and Udonis Haslem are the only players on the roster to have Finals experience. They will be called upon to help the newbies adjust to playing on this stage.

Iguodala said his role is to assist with the mental aspects.

"Game to game how the narrative changes," Iguodala said. "It can have an effect on the game whether positive but negative as well. You've got to have that mental fortitude to just kind of clear that all out and have a clear mind on each individual game and taking it one day at a time with your adjustments and preparation and all those things."

Iguodala is playing in his sixth consecutive Finals. He won three titles with the Golden State Warriors and was the series most valuable player in 2015. Haslem, who is mostly in a mentor role at this stage of his career, is making his sixth appearance as well.

This is the 10th Finals for Lakers All-Star LeBron James.

"Just enjoy the moment, be present," Dragic said of the advice he's picked up from Haslem and Iguodala. "Preparation is a big key. Those two guys, they know what it takes to win. They give us that confidence that we can do it. Everybody is locked in, everybody is paying attention, everybody is on the same page and I can't wait to start."

