Miami Heat Make It Official With Udonis Haslem's Return For Another Season

Miami Heat Make It Official With Udonis Haslem's Return For Another Season

Haslem will play his 19th straight season in Miami
Haslem will play his 19th straight season in Miami

The Miami Heat officially welcomed back the longest tenured player in franchise history. 

On Sunday night, the Heat announced longtime forward Udonis Haslem signed a one-year contract to return for a 19th season in Miami. He brings the Heat roster to 14 for the 2021-22 season. 

“Mister Miami is back! Yes! Udonis Haslem has agreed to come back and play the game he loves so much," Heat team president Pat Riley said in a statement released by the team. "What he loves more than that is to be on the court teaching and competing against the World’s best. UD is a legacy player . . . … ONE PLAYER, ONE CITY, ONE TEAM. Thank you, UD, for coming back to lead again in your city, your organization and your team.”

Haslem has been the team captain the past 15 seasons. Although he only played in one game last season, he has remained an integral part of the organization. Haslem has served in a mentor role for several young players, including center Bam Adebayo.

Haslem's one-year deal is valued at $2.6 million. He is the Heat's all-time leader in rebounds. He is the 21st player in league history to play at least 19 seasons. 

Haslem won championships with the Heat in 2006, 2012 and 2013, playing a significant role early in his career before it diminished as he aged. 

