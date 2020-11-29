SI.com
Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Returns For An 18th Season

Shandel Richardson

Two years ago, Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem said he was playing his final season.

Two years later, he is still going.

Haslem was signed for an 18th season Saturday. He has spent his entire career the Heat.

“It’s great to have UD back,” Heat team president Pat Riley said. “His role is so critical for our team. Besides being able to still play, UD keeps everyone together in the locker room and on the road, teaching and mentoring. I think it’s a role he really loves and we are glad he decided to come back for another season.”

The only players to play for the same team longer are Dirk Nowitzki (21 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks), Kobe Bryant (20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers), Tim Duncan (19 seasons with the San Antonio Spurs) and John Stockton (19 seasons with the Utah Jazz). Haslem holds the current streak for longest tenure with one team.

He is the Heat’s career leader in rebounds and is second in game played, starts and minutes. Haslem initially said he was going to retire after the 2018-19 season so he could leave at the same time as former teammate and close friend Dwyane Wade. 

He decided to return for another year and was able to play in his sixth NBA Finals. Haslem won titles with the Heat in 2006, 2012 and 2013.  

