Miami Heat Potential Draft Pick Vernon Carey Jr. Familiar With Professional Athlete Lifestyle

Shandel Richardson

Former Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. already feels he has an advantage over other NBA draft prospects.

His father played eight seasons for the Miami Dolphins, so the younger Carey knows the ins and outs of being a professional athlete. He said it will help ease the transition. Carey is among the several players the Miami Heat have shown interest with the No. 20 pick.

The draft is Wednesday.

Just being able to see him go through his practices and being able to see him go through the professional side of the NFL,” Carey said of his father. “He can’t tell me the Xs and Os of basketball but he can definitely give me some advice on the business side of everything.”

Carey, who grew up in South Florida, only played one season at Duke before declaring for the draft. He was named the ACC’s Freshman of the Year after averaging 17.8 points 8.8 rebounds on 57 percent shooting. The Heat have often coveted big men who can score from the perimeter.

“What I can bring to an NBA team is just me being able to stretch the floor,” Carey said. “People didn’t get a chance to see me do that at Duke a lot just because of the role that I played for my college team.” 

Here are the Heat’s recent first-round picks:

2019 – Tyler Herro. Was a first-team All-Rookie selection and played a key role in the Heat coming within two wins of a championship. Started every game in the postseason and became the youngest player to start an NBA Finals game.

2017 – Bam Adebayo. Coming off his first All-Star season. Averaged career highs in points, rebounds and assists. Established himself as one of the league’s best defenders.

2015 – Justise Winslow. Was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies at midseason. Never could develop a consistent jumpshot but was among the team’s most versatile players before his departure.

