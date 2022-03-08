Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Impressive In Return

The guard was on the court for the first time in almost a year

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo was back on the court for the first time in nearly two years.

He had 11 points in 15 minutes in the Heat's 123-106 victory against the Houston Rockets Monday at FTX Arena. Here what he had to say:

On his return:

“I try to live life without expectation, especially after doing it twice. I just try and take it one day at a time and stay in the moment. The moment was everything I wanted and more. I’m just blessed and thankful to play the game that I love. To be on this team and be able to play at the highest level, it’s truly a blessing.”

“I want to thank my teammates, because playing with them is going to make it a whole lot easier. So talented and so great. [I want] to thank my coaching staff in just being supportive and helping me throughout my entire rehab. The whole training staff here. The doctors, everyone for helping me. Upper office. My people, my trainers who I work with every day as well. My family. I just want to thank everybody because its takes a village. There are a lot of people who are working behind the scenes that y’all don’t see, that help me play at the highest level. Those are the real MVP’s.”

Victor Oladipo made his return Monday against the Rockets Victor Oladipo made his return Monday against the Rockets Victor Oladipo made his return Monday against the Rockets

On the crowd tonight:

“It was a great feeling. Unbelievable. Words can’t really describe it. I appreciate them for doing that. It makes that moment even more special. Unfortunately, last year ended the way that it did. There are truly better days ahead and I’m optimistic and I’m looking forward to it.”

On this comeback versus his last one:

“Honestly, it’s night and day to be honest with you. I think I pretty much look better than when I returned for the first time back in Indy, too. I’m still getting stronger, still getting better. It was a great first go-around, getting my feet wet, but I’m excited. I’m looking forward to the year. I just have to keep getting better. It’s not always going to be perfect, but that’s okay. My mentality will always be the same. I’ve been resilient since I could breathe, so I’m not going to stop now.”

On what he brings to the team:

“Just make winning plays. At the end of the day, I’ve done that my whole career. I’m a winner. So at the end of the day, this is what this organization, this team is all about — winning. I’m just going to go out there and be myself and everything else will take care of itself.”

On making his comeback story one of the greatest:

“I’m going to take it one day at a time to accomplish that. At the end of the day, it’s not always going to be sunshine and rainbows, but we just gotta keep going. It’s about the story. It’s about being able to be resilient, bounce back. To really know and understand that it’s never really too late. For me, that’s all I’m focused on. Getting better and helping this team win.”