August 20, 2021
Miami Heat Hoping for a Rebound From Victor Oladipo

Oladipo is reportedly "healing beautifully" after quad surgery
Oladipo is reportedly "healing beautifully" after quad surgery

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is reportedly healing faster than expected and could be on the court sooner than later. 

According to an ESPN report, Oladipo is recovering nicely after undergoing quad surgery in May. He could be cleared to return early as November. The Heat open camp Sept. 28. 

“I repaired the quad tendon and did it a little differently than [he had] it done before,” Dr. Jonathan Glashow said to ESPN. “The quad wasn’t really hooked up. It was torn, and I reattached it. I was amazed he was playing with what he had. I’m very optimistic that I could clear him in six months, by November. I think he’s going to play really well again. … [The surgery] went extremely well, and it’s healing beautifully. I’m confident he’ll play next year.”

After being acquired in a trade for Avery Bradley and Kelly Olynyk in March, Oladipo only played in four games for the Heat this season. He sustained a quadriceps injury, sidelining him for the rest of the year. Despite a rash of injuries the past three years, the Heat still re-signed to a one-year deal earlier this month.

A two-time NBA All-Star, a healthy Oladipo could do wonders for the Heat backcourt that already includes recently-acquired Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro. With Oladipo re-signing for the league minimum, the risk is very low for the Heat. 

