Miami Heat Now Searching For Ways To Recover From Worst Loss of the Season

The Miami Heat hit a new low by falling to the Washington Wizards, the worst team in the NBA

Even Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was left at a loss for words.

He was unable to say why the Heat continued to struggle this season, losing 103-100 Wednesday to the Washington Wizards. The Wizards have the league's worst record.

“There are some points of the game you can’t even explain," Spoelstra said. "Everybody is disappointed and uncomfortable. We all, staff and player alike, we want to be better than what we’ve shown.”

The Wizards were playing the second night of a back-to-back and we were without All-Star guard Russell Westbrook. Still, the Heat lost for the 10th time in 13 games and fell to 7-14.

“You just have to continue to forge ahead," Spoelstra said. "Some of us have experience of being able to turn seasons around. You just have to forge and stay in the moment. You can’t allow it to be bigger than what it is. We have had a couple of really disappointing losses. We have this opponent again Friday and we just have to stay together, stay the course and work on getting one win. That is all we can focus on right now.”

Heat forward Jimmy Butler, who finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and nine assists, said the team hasn't played good basketball in quite some time. He also noted there is still time for improvement.

“Nothing’s really ever as bad as it ever seems, or as good as it seems at the same time," Butler said. "Once again, we know what we need to do. It’s said all the time. It’s all about us going out there and doing it. It’s not schemes. It’s not that. We know what we’re supposed to be doing, it’s just up to us to go do it.”

