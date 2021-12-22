Young Players Continue to Impress Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra

The Miami Heat have dealt with a variety of injuries this season.

After Tuesday's victory against the Indiana Pacers at FTX Arena, coach Erik Spoelstra took time to address how his young players have helped the team handle the adversity. Guard Tyler Herro and forward Duncan Robinson each scored 26 points while Max Strus had 18 and third-year forward KZ Okpala added 16.

"The schedule has been pretty intense," Spoelstra said. "Guys have been doing a great job of just pouring into the team and pouring into the process. With all the moving parts, just focusing on who’s available and what do we need to do to be in the best position to win a game. From our standpoint, the coaches, it is nice and gratifying to see young players prepare and be ready when they have the opportunity. Everybody’s enjoying those moments from the young guys. Our veteran group really infuses so much confidence in the young guys. They see them work. It’s hard not to. We have guys that have monster work ethics and ambition. They put in the time. When you have veteran, proven, decorated players giving them that confidence, they can be who they dream to be.”

The Heat are hoping for some relief when Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo return from injuries. Until then, they will continue to embrace the development of the youngsters.

"Ultimately you trust what you see," Spoelstra said. "You trust what you feel. You trust what’s been earned during meaningful minutes and meaningful moments. That’s what we had this last road trip. There were a lot of pressure-packed moments where the young guys had to produce and do it within the context of impacting winning. I think that earns everybody’s trust more than anything in this league.”

The Heat return to action Thursday at home against the Detroit Pistons.

