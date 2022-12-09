Miami Heat’s Social Team Roasts the Los Angeles Clippers After Thursday Night Win

The Miami Heat social media pages never stray away from entertaining the fans and creating interactive content. The Heat’s 115-110 victory Thursday night gave the social media team chances for creative celebrations. In addition to the usual “Oh We Winning” song played after the wins, they also took a personal shot at the Clippers.

The video they posted shows the words “HEAT WIN” being shaved on the back of someone’s head during a haircut. The caption wrote, “Realest pair of Clippers we’ve ever seen.”

Miami is hoping to build off this victory to re-establish themselves as a playoff contender. Their season has been a series of winning and losing streaks. The Heat recently suffered losses to a Memphis Grizzlies team without its top three players and a Detroit Pistons squad that ranks 14th in the Eastern Conference.

Even though the Clippers were without star forward Kawhi Leonard, getting a win was crucial to avoid the narrative of Miami playing down to competition.

Bam Adebayo had another outstanding offensive performance with 31 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. The Heat center now has four 30 point games this season, all of which led to victories for Miami.

Jimmy Butler continued to lead the way. Butler recorded 26 points, eight assists and five rebounds. More importantly, he scored the Heat’s last eight points to put the game away.

The Heat will need more star performances like this going forward, as well as contributions from the rest of the team.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.