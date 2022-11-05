Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacts To Friday's Loss Against the Indiana Pacers

The fans had a lot to say after the Heat’s latest loss.

Things were looking up for the Miami Heat after a two-game win streak. The team was able to log wins against the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, two opponents they lost to in their first matchups this season. The Heat even beat the Kings without Jimmy Butler in the starting lineup.

However, Heat fans are back to criticizing the team after their 101-99 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

“I hope Pat is watching these games very closely and realizes how flawed this team is,” one user said. “Relying on dudes like Highsmith is pathetic, Duncan needs to get traded and Lowry shooting 1/9 doesn’t help. No ones going to take us seriously unless we make trades. Simple as that.”

Tyler Herro was praised for his winning shot against the Kings on Wednesday. However, he failed to have another improbable finish, as his shot this time around fell short. He couldn’t replicate the late-game heroics he had against Sacramento, leading to questions about the decision-making during the final seconds.

Players like Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry and Dewayne Dedmon are playing with chips on their shoulders for underwhelming displays last season. Their names are constantly circulated in trade rumors, especially by fans who are not content with their performances so far. Some are continuing to advocate for the Heat to acquire Myles Turner or Buddy Hield from the Pacers.

The Heat return to action against the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 7 at 8:30 p.m.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.