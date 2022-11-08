Miami Heat’s Twitter Showing Impatience After Loss to the Portland Trail Blazers

The Miami Heat took a 107-110 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

The Heat blew another lead in the fourth quarter. They were up by 10 points with five and a half minutes left but let the lead slip from under them. Heat fans discussed this recurring theme after the loss.

Tyler Herro hit a game-winning 3-point shot against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. This time, the Heat were on the other end of a game-winning shot. Portland shooting guard Josh Hart hit a buzzer-beater three with less than two seconds on the clock. Some users criticized the lack of defense on the Trail Blazers’ last two shots from the arc.

Every player besides Duncan Robinson ended the game with double-digits in points but no one scored more than 16. While it’s good to see everyone scoring, nobody had a performance that set themselves apart either. One fan gave a brutally honest analysis of the season so far.

“This is why this is the least exciting team in the Jimmy Butler era,” the user said. “Up 94-84 and we fell apart in the last 5 minutes of the game. Defense is still a problem and this team currently constructed isn’t close to a contender. Pat Riley fumbled this team, what a joke of a season.”

The Heat return to action Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.