NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 23: Jalen Green’s Career-High 42 Points End the Houston Rockets’ 13-Game Losing Streak

TOP PLAYER OF THE DAY:

The last time Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green took the court he played one of the worst games of his young career.

He did more than enough to make up for it Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Green scored a career-high 42 points in the Rockets' victory that snapped a 13-game losing streak.

“It feels good,” Green said. “My guys relied on me, coaches relied on me. We needed that. We were desperate for it. We came out and executed.”

Green, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, was coming off shooting 3 of 13 for 13 points in Saturday's loss to the Timberwolves. He scored 10 points during the Rockets' decisive 13-4 run late in the fourth quarter.

“The goal for myself is to be one of the best players in the NBA,” Green said. “I know I’m young, but at the end of the day, it’s all built on growth and learning the game. I’m trying to learn as much as I can to put myself on the path to greatness.”

OTHERS:

- Damian Lillard had 37 points and 12 assists in the Portland Trail Blazers' win against the San Antonio Spurs. The performance helped the Blazers snap a three-game losing streak

- DeMar DeRozan capped his 1,000th career game by scoring 26 points in the Chicago Bulls' 111-100 victory against the Atlanta Hawks.

- Domantas Sabonis had his sixth triple-double of the season in the Sacramento Kings’ blowout victory against the Memphis Grizzlies. He finished with 14 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

- Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the Detroit Pistons.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.