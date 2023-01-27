NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 26: Julius Randle’s 37-Point Performance Helped The Knicks Secure Overtime Win Against Celtics

TOP PLAYER OF THE DAY:

The New York Knicks were on the verge of blowing another late lead, this time against the Boston Celtics.

They were held onto victory behind another monster performance by Julius Randle, who scored of five of his game-high 37 points in overtime. He also had nine rebounds and shot 52 percent.

“We've been in these situations all year,” Randle said. “So I feel like we're getting more and more comfortable in those situations.”

It was Randle’s 15th 30-point game this season, which ranks 11th in the league. His opponent Jayson Tatum is an All-Starter but Randle has made a case this season. He's recorded a double-double in all but three games since Dec. 14.

OTHERS:

- Darius Garland had 26 points, nine assists, and four steals to help the Cleveland Cavaliers defeat the Houston Rockets. Garland shot 9 of 16 from the field, including five 3-pointers.

- Spencer Dinwiddie scored 36 points in the Mavericks’ win over the Phoenix Suns. Luka Doncic went out in the first three minutes, paving the way for Dinwiddie to have a season-high.

- Saddiq Bey’s 25 points against the Brooklyn Nets ended the Detroit Pistons’ four-game losing streak. Detroit got their first win in Brooklyn since 2018 after losing the past six.

- Paul George had 35 points, seven assists, and three steals in the Clippers’ blowout win against the San Antonio Spurs.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.