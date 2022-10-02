NFL Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Seen With The Miami Heat

As the NBA season inches closer, the Miami Heat are gearing up for another season. The team is conducting their training camps in preparation for the upcoming year. One of the more surprising appearances was that of NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham was seen with Jimmy Butler on the Heat’s social media page.

Beckham tore his ACL in the Super Bowl as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Although the Rams won, he was sidelined for the second half of the game and has been recovering since. Beckham has visited a host of teams, testing the waters of free agency. His visit to Miami could possibly indicate that he wants to be in a Dolphins uniform once he is healthy. Beckham wants to be back on a contending team, and the Dolphins are currently 3-1. They will probably be looking for reinforcements after Tua Tagovailoa’s recent injury, which will sideline the quarterback for some time.

Some have even joked that Beckham could be a power forward for the Heat, since the team is lacking depth at that position.

The Heat will try to reclaim their spot at the top of the Eastern Conference standings and reach the NBA Finals. Last season, they were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in seven games during the conference finals.

